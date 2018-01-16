South Africa: EFF vs H&M - Is There Anything Revolutionary in Trashing a Store?

analysis

While the anger is understandable, the EFF's method of trashing of the H&M stores is a sign of patriarchy and hyper-masculinity. It is easy to get people roused up in anger, to create racial polarisation. What is harder is to mobilise people through mass political education and consciousness.

The Economic Freedom Fighters entered shopping malls across Gauteng - at Menlyn Park, Mall of the South, Mall of Africa, Sandton City, East Rand and Clearwater - on Saturday in protest at H&M. This was a result of the store's clothing advertisement picturing a black kid wearing a hoodie, on it written, "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle".

What the company failed to grasp, surely because of a lack of transformation, was how language rooted in our past has been used to dehumanise people and has left a wound that hurts at the slightest touch.

A video was captured, at H&M's store at the Sandton City Mall, where young black men were seen pulling down the clothing displays and kicking mannequins.

Their frustrations are justified and valid but the target of this frustration is misplaced. This was a display of hyper-masculinity. They believe that the use of aggression and force will solve the...