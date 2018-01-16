16 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: EFF vs H&M - Is There Anything Revolutionary in Trashing a Store?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Nkateko Mabasa

While the anger is understandable, the EFF's method of trashing of the H&M stores is a sign of patriarchy and hyper-masculinity. It is easy to get people roused up in anger, to create racial polarisation. What is harder is to mobilise people through mass political education and consciousness.

The Economic Freedom Fighters entered shopping malls across Gauteng - at Menlyn Park, Mall of the South, Mall of Africa, Sandton City, East Rand and Clearwater - on Saturday in protest at H&M. This was a result of the store's clothing advertisement picturing a black kid wearing a hoodie, on it written, "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle".

What the company failed to grasp, surely because of a lack of transformation, was how language rooted in our past has been used to dehumanise people and has left a wound that hurts at the slightest touch.

A video was captured, at H&M's store at the Sandton City Mall, where young black men were seen pulling down the clothing displays and kicking mannequins.

Their frustrations are justified and valid but the target of this frustration is misplaced. This was a display of hyper-masculinity. They believe that the use of aggression and force will solve the...

South Africa

Firm Headed By Former DA Heavyweights to Net R650k for Cape Town Drought Communication

A public relations firm headed by former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tony Leon and communications director Nick… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.