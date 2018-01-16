16 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zambia - Edgar Lungu's Heavy Hand Shows in Response to Cholera Outbreak

That Zambia wants to be seen as attacking its cholera outbreak head-on is understandable, but some of its chosen tactics are questionable at best. By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE.

The headline shouldn't have come as a surprise: "Zambia police arrest 55 in riots over cholera control rules".

Zambia's response to the cholera outbreak, which began in October and has killed more than 70 people, has in the last few weeks been a show of force.

Earlier in January, President Edgar Lungu took to the streets of Lusaka flanked by soldiers in a clean-up operation that saw unhygienic markets and restaurants shuttered. He railed against the city council's failings. Street vending was banned across the city.

But then the government began introducing regulations that granted powers to suppress, starting with a ban on gatherings of five or more people.

The interdict encompassed weddings, funerals and sports events. In one instance, police used tear gas to break up a church service.

To prevent travel, Lusaka's main passport office was closed, while the start of the school year was postponed.

In the badly affected Kanyama township, an 18:00 curfew was declared. The residents felt otherwise about the situation. Last week, they rioted.

That Zambia...

