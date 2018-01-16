Tanzania: Dar es Salaam, Maputo Sign Crime-Curbing Pact

TANZANIA and Mozambique police forces have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the two sides cooperating in curbing terrorism, drugs trafficking and other cross-border crimes in East Africa and neighbouring countries.

The Inspectors General of Police (IGP) from Tanzania and Mozambique, Simon Sirro and Bernardino Rafael, signed the document yesterday at the Ministry of Home Affairs offices in Dar es Salaam, which provides for an exchange of intelligence information to safeguard the interest of both parties.

Before putting ink on paper, IGP Sirro revealed to reporters that, after operations carried out by the Tanzania Police Force in Ikwiriri, Kibiti (Coast Region) and some parts of Mtwara Region prompted by indiscriminate killings, some perpetrators had crossed over to neigbouring Mozambique.

"If they crossed the border to our neighbours, it doesn't mean we are safe, we have to work with our counterparts from Mozambique to deal with these criminals," IGP Sirro emphasised.

He noted that there was a report to the effect that four people allegedly linked to the violence in Coast Region and crossed the border, had been killed in Mozambique, saying since East Africa and neighbouring countries were committed on fighting all forms of crime, it was difficult for the perpetrators to hide in any of those countries without being arrested.

"If you hide in Rwanda, Congo, Burundi and Mozambique, you are not safe... . we are working together and we share intelligence information. Africa is one and we are cooperating with our colleagues in the rest of East Africa and Africa simply because we want people to live peacefully," IGP Sirro said.

His Mozambican counterpart IGP Bernardino Rafael, thanked the Tanzanian government and its people after signing the MoU which aims at enabling the two sides to fight cross-border crimes, terrorism and extremism that endangered the lives of the people.

"We want to fight crimes in collaboration with Tanzania; we have to keep our borders safe," IGP Rafael said, adding that the agreements would enable both countries to translate the idea into reality.

Apart from that, IGP Rafael said that the Mozambican Police Force would want to get experience from their Tanzanian counterparts in protecting natural resources. "Our Police Force was trained here (Tanzania) and we want to become strong, if we become strong, the Tanzanian side would be strong too," the IGP added.

In the area of security, the East African Community (EAC) is to foster and maintain a favourable atmosphere that was a pre-requisite to social and economic development through co-operation and consultations on issues pertaining to peace and security of the partner states.