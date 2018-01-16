THE Mapinduzi Cup setback has forced an urge for reinforcement in the Dar es Salaam rivals, Simba and Young Africans ahead of their tough Premier League matches this week.

But top of them this week has been reported at Simba SC camp where sources confirmed that Simba SC are finalising process to recruit the former TP Mazembe Head Coach, Hubert Velud to work with Masoud Djuma as Joseph Omog replacement.

Velud who had a brilliant coaching career with Congo DRC giants and Etoile du Sahel is said to have already arrived in the country to finalise coaching agreement with the club.

The Frenchman (58) who also coached Togo and he was shot on the hand when the bus which was transporting Togo National team players to the 2010 AFCON in Angola, was attacked by bandits, landed in Dar es Salaam yesterday ready to discuss contract terms with the Msimbazi based giants.

A high profile coach, Velud has experience of coaching other teams like Chalons-sur-Marne, Gap, Paris FC, Gazelec Ajaccio, Clermont, Cherbourg, Creteil, Toulon and Beauvais. In 2013, he won Algeria's Ligue 1 championship with ES Setif plus Algeria's Super Cup in the same year and in 2014, he won Super Cup while coaching USM Alger of Algeria.

He is thought to be the right candidate to succeed Cameroonian tactician Joseph Omog who was fired by Simba in December last year despite managing the club successfully including restoring it back to continental championships after four years of absence. Simba's rivals, Yanga have claimed all their key players are back and fit to serve the club ahead of their tomorrow's match against Mwadui at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The club officials said the team's killer squad is now complete after the midfield dynamo, Thabani Kamusoko, Donald Ngoma and Amis Tambwe declared fit to serve again. Azam FC, who are seeking to dethrone the two giants also plot success in their this week's mission in Southern Highlands.

Azam, who recently retained the Mapinduzi Cup title for two consecutive years, have travelled to the Southern Highlands where they will play two games against Majimaji on Thursday before taking on Tanzania Prisons at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya on January 22.

The hunt for the vital three points has been the football giants' target as the battle for the championship continues to be tough and unpredictable. However, Azam have reported that they will continue to miss their hit-man Mbaraka Yusuph who is still recovering from injury.

Azam defeated Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) 4-3 on post-match penalties after a scoreless draw in normal period of play.

Currently, the Ice-cream makers are second on the log table with 26 points so as league leaders Simba such that only inferior goal difference has placed the former on the second place.

Generally, this week will be interesting and changes are likely to happen as far as the premier league standings are concerned.