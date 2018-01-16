16 January 2018

Kenya: 50 Arrested in Nairobi for Smoking Shisha Due in Court

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — At least 50 people arrested in Nairobi during an operation against shisha smoking are expected in court on Tuesday.

According to police, 35 were arrested in Eastleigh while 15 were nabbed on Juja Road and the operation is expected to continue in other places.

The exercise took place as the High Court declined to lift the ban on shisha smoking until the petition challenging it is heard and determined.

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu banned shisha smoking in a notice, which prompted some traders to move to court.

Justice Roselyn Aburili however declined to suspend the directive until the matter is fully heard and will give all parties an opportunity to lay out their case.

The judge was not convinced that a stay order was necessary at this stage of the case.

According to Aburili, if the court grants the prayers of the shisha traders, any losses that might be incurred due to loss of business and employment can be compensated.

The case will be mentioned next Monday for further directions.

