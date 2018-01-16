ZANZIBAR golfers are the latest entries in the regional golf circuit and the just ended Indian Ocean Golf Tournament evidences the Isles' endeavour to be best golf destination in East Africa.

The two-day stable ford competition saw Zanzibar golfers claiming most of the top awards, a situation that proves golf, which was reintroduced in the Isles a few years back, has fast grown up.

For the first time, a Zanzibari Kyle Vatch emerged far above all golfers from five countries, to claim the overall winner's prize of the inaugural tournament held over the weekend at Sea Cliff Golf Club in Mwangapwani, Zanzibar.

The local player won the title after posting unassailable 76 stable ford points, the best score of the two-day tournament. Vatch looked certain to win the event right from the start when he sealed 43 stable ford points in the first day tee off.

His 33 points he added in the final 18-hole showdown firmly landed him the coveted trophy. The two day inaugural tournament attracted golfers from East Africa, South Africa and Italy. There was Kenyan Gurbux Singh among the best players of the maiden tournament. The Kenyan claimed the A Division title after posting 67 total points. He penned 31 points i

n the opening day before improving his score with 36 points in the final day. Zanzibar's Patrick Orurke, who fired 62 points, claimed the Div A's runner up position. Another Zanzibari, Mussa Foum was also among the best players of the tournament.

He posted 69 total points to win the B Division while Italian Fabio Cunato came second with 64 points. C Division title went to Vivek Gohil of Arusha who carved 71 points, beating his runner up Alex Thiem of Zanzibar by 7 points.

Thiem returned 64 points. Arusha's Gohil came again as Junior Division winner with 71 points. Zanzibari Sjan Mugggenburg fired 62 points to clinch Ladies Division title while again a Kenyan golfer, Gurbux Singh went ahead to claim the top gross award with 155 gross strikes.

He penned 80 strokes in the first 18 holes and grossed 75 strokes in the final 18 holes. Speaking after the prize giving ceremony at Sea Cliff Resort and SPA Hotel in Zanzibar, the Kenyan golfer, Singh said he was impressed with course saying it is exotic and attractive to play on.

"It makes me feel good playing alongside other golfers from Eastern and Southern Africa," he claimed.

The inaugural Indian Ocean Golf tournament, according to the organisers will be an annual event that aims to put East Africans on the course with players from all over the world.