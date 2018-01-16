South Africa: Untangling the Web of Rules Governing the DA's Handling of Its De Lille Problem

analysis

Few would disagree that the separation of party and state is an important value underpinning our constitutional democracy. However, in the discussion surrounding the DA's handling of the De Lille matter, the two are often confused. By JAAP DE VISSER.

As the City of Cape Town is experiencing the worst drought in decades, the political crisis in its senior echelons is gaining momentum. The first victim is the City Manager, Achmat Ibrahim, who resigned as per 12 January 2018. In the meantime, the City's Executive Mayor, Cllr Patricia De Lille, is fighting for her survival as executive mayor.

To untangle the web of rules, it is useful to start with this basic fact: all councillors, barring a small number of independents, represent political parties. Their status as councillors, including any special positions they may occupy (such as being mayor, speaker etc.) is governed by two sets of rules. The first contains the internal party rules that govern the membership of that specific party. The...