South Africa: De Lille Crisis Reveals DA Factionalism and Extreme Centralisation

The continuing crisis in the City of Cape Town surrounding allegations against Mayor Patricia de Lille point to characteristics of the DA as a party that have not emerged so starkly until now. The way in which action against De Lille has been undertaken has not been transparent, with key documents being held under wraps. The process for dealing with De Lille's alleged infractions has been highly centralised, being driven by the Federal Executive, with local structures having little role. What emerges very clearly is that the party is highly factionalised and this is at a time when it faces an unprecedented water crisis. This does not augur well for the DA with impending national elections in 2019. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

This time last year the DA had reason to be happy with their change of political fortunes. The local government elections of 2016 had seen it take leadership of coalitions or secure co-operation arrangements in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) metros, in addition to Cape Town which they already held. The ANC polled just over 50% nationally. The possibility of the DA-led combination defeating the ANC, bringing its...