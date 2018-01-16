16 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #CapeWaterGate - DA Hints Mayor De Lille to Blame for Water Crisis Mismanagement

There are few events in South Africa that don't get turned into a political football, and the Cape water crisis is no exception. Announcing on Sunday that Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille would be formally "charged and investigated", the DA said the party wanted De Lille removed from the city's response to the water crisis immediately. Whatever the validity of the other allegations against De Lille, it seems certain that the mayor is about to become the number one scapegoat of the water crisis. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Who is currently in charge of the City of Cape Town's response to Cape Town's water crisis?

If you ask Mayor Patricia de Lille, it is very much still her. De Lille was filmed by TV news cameras on Monday arriving to work at City Hall prominently wearing her mayoral chain, and announcing that she was going straight in to chair a drought relief meeting.

But on Sunday, a statement by DA leader Mmusi Maimane said that the party wanted De Lille relieved of her water-related responsibilities immediately.

The DA, Maimane said, will "bring a resolution to Council that removes the Mayor from any role in managing and directing the City's response...

