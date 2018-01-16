Namibia: Estate Administrator Faces Fraud Charge

A WINDHOEK man accused of embezzling close to N$800 000 from an estate he was administering made a first court appearance yesterday on a charge of fraud.

Having appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court, Mervin Kozonguizi (42) is remaining in police custody after public prosecutor Rowan van Wyk told magistrate Vanessa Stanley that the state was opposing the granting of bail to him, due to a fear that he might interfere with the continuing investigation of his case.

Kozonguizi has to make a next court appearance next Tuesday, 23 January.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) last week requested the public to assist in tracing Kozonguizi, describing him as "a person of interest" in an ongoing investigation regarding the handling of about N$7 million that was part of the estate of a deceased person.

In the charge on which Kozonguizi appeared in court yesterday, the prosecution is alleging that he defrauded the master of the High Court during 2016 and January 2017 by pretending that he was entitled to receive N$797 359 from the estate of the late Gustav Tjiuiju, when in truth he was not entitled to funds from the estate.

Kozonguizi, operating under the name Kozonguizi & Associates, was administering deceased estates that had been registered with the master's office.

He is expected to apply for bail when he returns to court next week. Defence lawyer Orben Sibeya represented Kozonguizi during his appearance in the dock yesterday.