Namibia: NSFAF Letters Rejected

TERTIARY institutions have rejected the notion of registering students without a formal guarantee of payment from the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF).

The University of Namibia (Unam), the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the International University of Management (IUM) yesterday said nothing short of a full loan award letter would be accepted to register a student for the 2018 academic year.

This comes after NSFAF last week launched its online application platform, which churns out acknowledgement letters to loan applicants.

NSFAF says students should use these acknowledgement letters to register for their studies at higher education institutions, even though the acknowledgement letter clearly states that it is not an award letter.

Despite the insecurity that the acknowledgement letter presents, NSFAFs chief human capital and corporate affairs officer, Olavi Hamwele, last week said it was up to the institutions to either accept or deny the registration of prospective students.

Yesterday, he said tertiary institutions had not been informed that loan applicants would be getting acknowledgement letters instead of loan approval letters for use at registration.

The fund, which has been able to recover N$12 million plus since 2014 instead of the reported N$4 million, has aroused uncertainty and frustration from tertiary institutions as well as from prospective students with its new method of issuing acknowledgement letters without guarantees.

NUST communications and marketing director, Kaitira Kandjii yesterday made it categorically clear that the institution would not accept acknowledgement letters for registration.

"NUST accepts award letters from NSFAF, and not acknowledgement letters," he stated.

Unam's spokesperson, Simon Namesho, said prospective students who are in possession of an acknowledgement letter from NSFAF should pay the compulsory minimum registration fee of N$2 000, and a 50% tuition fee deposit.

"The NSFAF acknowledgement letter is not a guarantee that funding would be awarded," he said.

An IUM official, who did not comment officially, yesterday said the private university would also not accept NSFAF acknowledgement letters from students, unless they are willing to pay the full registration fee for 2018.

The official said IUM's registration runs until late February, and if students did not register with an award letter by then, they should have made an alternative payment plan.

The official added that it was not the university's responsibility if students were not able to register because they did not have an award letter from NSFAF.

"Everyone should have a plan B for payment," the official said.

Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) president, Ester Simon yesterday expressed outrage at the prospect of students being expected to register without a guarantee of funding.

"We made it clear to NSFAF last week, because these acknowledgement letters make it a challenge for students to register," she said.

She stressed that students would suffer and institutions would lose money if they registered students who then did not get a loan.

NSFAF was meant to cater for those who could not afford tertiary education, and the letter puts a stumbling block in the way of prospective students looking to access higher education, Simon said.

The student body, which also met NSFAF last Friday, said a meeting will be held soon between themselves, the funding body as well as the tertiary institutions in order to find measures to accommodate students.

Compounding the challenges of the tertiary education sector, Unam's Namesho also announced in a press release yesterday that the university's online registration of senior students had been postponed to 23 January 2018.

Online registrations were initially supposed to start yesterday. The postponement was apparently due to problems experienced with the university's online system.

"The university understands the likely inconveniences the postponement might cause, and extends its apology to all affected stakeholders as the matter is receiving our utmost attention," he said.