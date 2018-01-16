16 January 2018

Mauritius Weather Update

Mauritius: Cyclone Warning Class II is in Force in Mauritius

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Mauritius Weather Update
The authorities expect Berguitta to go directly to Mauritius with a possible scenario where the eye of the cyclone will cross our island. Berguitta will be accompanied by winds ranging from 225 to 240 kilometres per hour around the centre.

Fourth cyclone bulletin for Mauritius issued at 1010 hours on Tuesday 16 January 2018.

At 1000 hours, intense tropical cyclone Berguitta was centered at about 450 km to the east north east of Mauitius, that is, in latitude 18.1 degrees south and longitude 61.5 degrees east. It continues to move in a general west southwesterly track at about 10 km/h. On this trajectory intense tropical cyclone Berguitta continues to approach Mauritius and represents a direct threat to the island.

Therefore, a cyclone warning class II remains in force in Mauritius.

The public in Mauritius is advised to maintain all preliminary precautions.

Weather in Mauritius will be cloudy with passing showers. The showers will be more frequent,moderate to heavy at times together with thunderstorms, as from this afternoon.

Wind will blow from the south east at about 45 km/h in the mean, strengthening
gradually. The gusts may reach 110 km/h tonight.

Sea will be very rough with swells. It is advised not to venture at sea.

The next bulletin will be issued at around 1610 hours.

Mauritius

Cyclone Berguitta - All Emergency Services On Alert

All emergency services, including the Mauritius Police Force and the Mauritius Fire and Rescue Service, are on high… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Mauritius Weather Update. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.