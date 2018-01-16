Namibia: Mariental Tap Water Tastes Foul, Stinks

MARIENTAL residents yesterday expressed dismay over the continued supply of smelly and foul-tasting tap water at the town.

Residents claimed that an odd smell and taste had been noticeable in their water supplies since October last year, which made the water unpalatable.

"The water smells as if there is a dead mouse in the pipes, and tastes of bleach," a resident fumed.

"One's lips feel dry after drinking the water, and it does not taste good," the resident, who preferred anonymity, added.

Another resident claimed that some people in the town have had running tummies after drinking the unpleasant water.

Some residents also vented their frustrations over the quality of the town's drinking water through The Namibian's SMS pages.

"CEO of Mariental Town Council, until when are we going to continue drinking stinky water? This has been ongoing since 2017. Or don't you care because you drink water from the shops? It's a new year, please don't be the cause of our deaths," one recent SMS reads.

Mariental chief executive officer (CEO), Paul Nghiwilepo yesterday confirmed that his office has been inundated with complaints from residents over the quality of the water.

"The water has a yellowish colour, and a smell of bleach," he said, as if confirming the residents' claims.

Nghiwilepo tried to distance the council from the issue, and said NamWater was responsible for the purification of the bulk drinking water supplied to the town. He added that the municipality had requested the water utility to address the issue.

"We have requested them to explain what caused the odd smell and taste, and whether the water was safe to drink straight from the tap," he stressed.

The CEO further stated that NamWater has acknowledged that they have been experiencing a "change in the quality of raw water" drawn from the Hardap Dam outside Mariental since December last year.

The bulk water supplier informed the municipality that as a precautionary measure, it had increased the amount of chlorine used to purify the water to ensure that the quality was not compromised.

NamWater has reportedly been sending water samples to its laboratory for testing every week due to the high amount of chlorine used.

Results of tests on samples received from the laboratory, according to NamWater, indicated that the water was not contaminated with toxins from algae, nor that the levels of ammonia, phosphate and nitrogen in the water were over the limit.

Nghiwilepo said NamWater assured the municipality that the smell of the tap water was "harmless", as well as reiterated its commitment to supply quality water at all times.

Approached for comment, Namwater's regional head, Andries Kok, referred The Namibian to company spokesperson John Shigwedha, who was not reachable on his phone.