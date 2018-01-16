Namibia: 'I Would Love to See You Back Home' ... Mnangagwa Tells Zimbabweans in Namibia

Photo: The Namibian

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

ZIMBABWEAN president Emerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans living in Namibia to return home and develop the country's economy.

He made the call during a meeting with members of the Zimbabwean business community in Windhoek yesterday.

"We wish some of you would move back home to help rebuild the economy of our country. I would love to see you back home.

We have opened up Zimbabwe for business. We want to transform the economy. However, in doing so, we need to bring back the skills that were already there.

"We don't need to start from scratch again," Mnangagwa said, adding that his administration has created an enabling environment for business.

Some of the Zimbabwean business people presented their business ideas to him during the meeting.

Zimbabwe needed contributions from all its citizens to develop the economy, he said, because "we want our Zimbabwe to catch up with other countries".

He added that after taking over from Mugabe, his administration, which he called the 'new era of work', has been focusing on promoting development and issues of national concern.

Mnangagwa also shared a few of the policy changes he said were favourable to investors and would also benefit the citizens, as well as protect the country's natural resources.

These included the Indigenisation Act for the mining industry, and the command agriculture programme.

The Zimbabwean ambassador to Namibia, Rofina Ndakaziva Chikava, echoed Mnangagwa's sentiments by saying they would help those who love their country and are willing to go back and rebuild its economy.

Before meeting the Zimbabweans at a city hotel, Mnangagwa paid a courtesy call on President Hage Geingob at State House.

The two leaders said they looked at possible ways of strengthening the existing bilateral relations between their two countries.

He also briefed Geingob about the events which happened in Zimbabwe leading to former president Robert Mugabe's resignation last year.

The visiting president said the transition of power was peaceful, and assured Geingob that his administration will also protect Mugabe.

"We will preserve his legacy because he is an icon of the revolution of our country, and that of the African continent. We respect our elders, and will do all we can to make sure he is safe," Mnangagwa said.

He added that the diplomatic relations between the two countries will continue to be strengthened, deepened and thrive, and "we will also look to expand with other agreements".

Since taking over the reins, Mnangagwa has visited South Africa and Angola before coming to Namibia.

He is expected to visit several other African countries to build good relations with them.