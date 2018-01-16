Namibia: Govt Abattoirs to Reopen Soon

THE ministry of agriculture says the Oshakati and Katima Mulilo abattoirs, which have been closed for over two years, will be reopened in the first quarter of 2018 after receiving the bill of quantities from the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The two abattoirs have been closed since 2015 when Meatco, which has been operating and managing them for years, ceased operations because of losses of close to N$43 million. The high operational costs compelled the company to shut them down and announce that they would not renew their contract with government to run them.

The ministry of agriculture last year identified two private companies to operate the government-owned abattoirs in the northern communal areas.

Permanent secretary in the agriculture ministry, Percy Misika said in a press statement that the ministry received the long-awaited bill of quantities for the Katima Mulilo and Oshakati abattoirs on Friday.

"Having received these documents, the ministry of agriculture, in conjunction with the ministry of works, can now start the processes of renovating and commissioning the abattoirs by using the existing procurement procedures," he explained. Misika further gave the assurance that efforts are being made to reopen the abattoirs in the shortest possible time.

Chief veterinary officer in the ministry of agriculture, Milton Maseke yesterday told The Namibian that although they identified two private operators who will be running the abattoirs - Zambezi Meat Corporation and Kiat Investments -the abattoirs cannot begin operating right away as they are in need of major renovations.

He said the bill of quantities, whose drafting began in July last year, was to evaluate the work required for the renovations.

Both Zambezi Meat Corporation, which will run the Katima Mulilo abattoir, and Kiat Investment, which will run the Oshakati abattoir, have signed lease agreements of 25 years, which may be extended.

"Our procurement management unit has received the bill of quantities, and will now begin the process of advertising for contractors. Once the bidders make submissions, we will begin the evaluation process," Maseke stated.

The advertising and evaluation process will take between 20 and 30 days.

"Our aim is open the abattoirs within the first quarter of 2018, so work must begin immediately," he added.