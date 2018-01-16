JOLENE Jacobs of Welwitschia Athletics Club and Sydney Kamuaruuma of Namib Lions dominated the sprint events with two victories each at the Top Ten Athletics Club Competition which took place at Windhoek's Independence Stadium on Saturday.

Especially Jacobs' times were impressive as they were both just outside her personal best (PB) times.

She won the 100m in 11,97 seconds which was just outside her PB of 11,82 seconds, and the 200m in 24,98 which was also close to her PB of 24,82 seconds.

"It's still early in the season, but I'm happy with my times. I was aiming for a sub-25 second time in the 200m so I'm sure I can now break my PB this season," she said.

Jacobs will leave for Europe at the end of the month to compete at two indoor competitions in the 60m where she also hopes to qualify for the World Indoor Championships.

"The qualifying time for the World Indoors is 7,40 seconds and I ran 7,53 at the Quinton Steele Botes Training Camp a week ago so Im very close and I'm happy with my early season form," she said.

Kamuaruuma also won the sprint double, winning the 100m in 10,88 seconds and the 200m in 21,90 seconds.

His 200m time was also close to his PB of 21,66 seconds and after his win he made a challenge to his fellow competitors.

"I believe that I will become the Namibian champion in the 200m this year. Ernst Narib is the defending champion, but I have high hopes of beating him at the National Championships," he said.

There were also good performances by Adiel van Wyk of Golden Cheetahs in the men's long jump, and two up and coming juniors, Ludwig Huber and Eugene van Kradenburg.

Van Wyk won the men's long jump with an impressive distance of 7,03m at his first meet of the season.

The 16-year-old Huber of Windhoek Hochland Athletics Club (WHAC) won the men's javelin with a distance of 52,73m, while the 19-year-old Van Kradenburg of Rehoboth Athletics Club (RAC) won the men's 800m in a time of 1:59,73.

"My time was OK, but Im aiming to go under 1:50 this year while I also want to qualify for the Africa Junior Athletics Championships in Algeria," he said.

Nandi Vass of Golden Cheetahs won the women's 400m in 1:06,03, while Valenchio Cloete of Unam won the men's 400m in 50,04 seconds.

Desiree Kanduvazu who is unattached won the women's 800m in 2:38,28, while Malakia Namukomba of Namib Lions won the men's 1 500m in 4:29,01.

Cindy Hubert of WHAC won the women's 400m hurdles in 1:18,35 while Dennis Orlam of RAC won the men's 400m hurdles in 1:03,25.

Nathalie Louw of Triomf Athletics Club won the women's long jump with a distance of 5,13m; Karlien Botha of WHAC won the women's shot put (11,43m) and the discus throw (34,36m); Ryan Williams of WHAC won the men's shot put (15,00m) and javelin throw (46,83m); Arina Gouws of WHAC won the women's javelin (30,60m); Ammie le Roux of WHAC won the won the women's high jump (1,50m); Andre Retief of WHAC won the men's high jump (1,80m); Jessie Joseph of RAC won the women's triple jump (10,18m); Dennis Orlam of RAC won the men's triple jump (13,45m); and Ze-Zane Lewin of RAC won the women's 100m hurdles in 21,38.

Quinton Steele Botes Athletics Club won the club competition with 83 points, followed by RAC (71) and Unam (49). A total of nine clubs competed at the meet.