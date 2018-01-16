16 January 2018

Angola: Cinfotec to Train More Than Six Thousand Citizens in 2018

Luanda — Six thousand individuals will be trained this year by the Integrated Technological Training Center (Cinfotec), announced on Monday its director-general, Gilberto Figueira, in Luanda.

The official said so during the opening ceremony of the new training cycle of the institution, saying the classes will be attended at Talatona and Rangel training units.

The various courses include electricity and renewable energy, innovation and entrepreneurship, transportation, logistics and information and communication technology services, mechanics and production and electricity and mechatronics.

Gilberto Figueira stressed that for the continuation of this undertaking, Cinfotec has partnerships with several companies, both public and private, that offer interneships to the trainees after they completing their training.

As an example, he indicated that in 2017 a transport company recruited from the center some students to be part of its staff and contribute to the development and growth of the country in the field of mechatronics.

For the current year, the official said that it intends to consolidate a competition linked to professional training so that the trainees can interact in a pleasant environment with students from other centers and public-private training, as well as universities linked to engineering.

He clarified that it aims not only to provoke interaction with young people, but also to improve the quality of education at the countrywide.

Cinfotec has also scheduled for the second half of this year the start of the electromedicine course in the center of Rangel.

