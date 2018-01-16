Angola: Basketball - Libolo Win By Default

Luanda — Sport Libolo and Benfica defeated Sunday Academic Helmarc by default and reinforced the second position of the national senior men's basketball championship (Unitel-Basket'2018) with 19 points, in the game of the second round of the regular phase.

In the other game on the same day, 1º de Agosto, league leader, with 20 points, defeated Vila Clotilde 8th place with 13pts in Kilamba Multipurpose Pavilion, by 114 - 74, while Petro de Luanda, third position with 17 points, defeated Saturday, for the second round, ASA fourth ranked with 16 points by 68-63.

Thursday, 18 January, Grupo Desportivo Recreativo Crisgunza and Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) play to close the round in Benguela.

Friday fixture game for third round:

Sport Libolo and Benfica - 1º de Agosto (Dream Space) Lusíada - Helmarc Academic (Multipurpose pavillion ) Petro de Luanda - Interclube (Multipurpose pavillion ) G.D.R. Crisgunza - ASA (Benguela arena) Marinha - Vila Clotilde (Vitorino Cunha arena)