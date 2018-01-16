16 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola/Burkina Faso: Angolan Skipper Recognizes Tough Game Against Burkina Faso

Agadir — Despite recognizing the potential of Angola's next opponent at CHAN competition (Burkina Faso) the team?s skipper, Job, believes they will have a good performance.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday the attacking midfielder recognized that Angola's match against Burkina Faso will be very complicated, but their good preparation although very short, but it will be crucial in the game.

However, he recognized that the team is comprised by a lot of young players that never had opportunity to represent the national team, but they have skill and capacity to play well.

The Angolan and Burkina Faso national football teams will play for the opening game of Group D of the African Cup of Nations for footballers playing in their country at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Agadir, Morocco.

