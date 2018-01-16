16 January 2018

Radio France Internationale

Egypt: Sadat Nephew Pulls Out of Egyptian Presidential Race

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anne-Marie Bissada

Mohamed Anwar Sadat, the nephew of Egypt's former president Anwar Sadat, surprised Egyptians yesterday, declaring he will not run in the upcoming presidential election.

Sadat made his announcement at a press conference in Cairo saying that after assessing the current political environment he didn't think election would be democratic.

Many Egyptians saw in Sadat the one true opponent to Sisi in the elections.

Speaking to Rfi's Anne-Marie Bissada, Sadat said he didn't believe 'there would be equal chances for the candidates'.

He added that he feared for the safety of people working for his campaign on the ground.

'My volunteers might find themselves in a situation where they could be harassed or abused,' he told RFI. He said he was unwilling to put them in such a situation.

Sadat also cited the country's more or less perpetual emergency legislation, as an impediment to free and fair elections.

Despite not yet having announced his own candidacy in the presidential race, incumbent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is widely expected to stand and win in the first round, which is to be held March 26-28.

Campaigning begins on February 24 and will last until March 23.

Sisi, Egypt's former army chief, was elected in 2014, a year after leading the military to oust his predecessor Mohamed Morsi amid mass protests against the Islamist's year-long rule.

On January 7, former prime minister Ahmed Shafiq, once seen as a main challenger to Sisi, also said he would not be a candidate, reversing a previous pledge to stand.

Egypt

Sisi Opens Development Projects in North Egypt, Delta

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived on Monday 15/1/2018 in Sadat City, Menoufiya Governorate, to open via video… Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Copyright © 2018 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.