16 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: FAF Suspends 1º De Agosto Players

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Football Federation (FAF) has suspended the athletes of 1º de Agosto from all competitions for 70 days, following their absence from the national team participating in CHAN'2018, which is taking place in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The information was transmitted on Monday in Luanda by the sports channel of the National Radio of Angola (Radio-5).

Contacted by Angop, FAF Secretary General Rui Costa confirmed the fact but declined to elaborate, explaining only that a statement was sent to the "military" club explaining the ruling of the governing body.

They are Paizo (right back), Dany Massunguna (center back), Nelson Luz (left winger), Geraldo (right winger), Buá (midfielder), Natael (left back) Chow (Midfielder).

Thus, the two-time national champions will participate in the Super Cup on 4 February, against Petro de Luanda (winner of the Angola Cup), without these seven key players.

Angola

Minister Defends Greater Rigour in Registration of Former Combatants

The need to create mechanisms for the registration and adequate control of former combatants and homeland veterans, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.