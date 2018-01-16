Luanda — The Angolan Football Federation (FAF) has suspended the athletes of 1º de Agosto from all competitions for 70 days, following their absence from the national team participating in CHAN'2018, which is taking place in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The information was transmitted on Monday in Luanda by the sports channel of the National Radio of Angola (Radio-5).

Contacted by Angop, FAF Secretary General Rui Costa confirmed the fact but declined to elaborate, explaining only that a statement was sent to the "military" club explaining the ruling of the governing body.

They are Paizo (right back), Dany Massunguna (center back), Nelson Luz (left winger), Geraldo (right winger), Buá (midfielder), Natael (left back) Chow (Midfielder).

Thus, the two-time national champions will participate in the Super Cup on 4 February, against Petro de Luanda (winner of the Angola Cup), without these seven key players.