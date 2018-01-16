16 January 2018

Uganda: Besigye Assault Case Stalls As Trial Magistrate Takes Leave

By Felix Ainebyoona

The case in which former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye is accused of assaulting a police officer and inciting violence has been adjourned to March 6 because the presiding magistrate is on annual leave.

Dr Besigye and his co-accused, Forum for Democratic Change party president, Mr Patrick Amuriat, Fred Kato (Besigye's driver), Kawempe South MP, Mubaraka Munyagwa and FDC secretary for mobilization, Ms Ingrid Turinawe on Tuesday morning arrived at Mbarara High court where the case was supposed to be heard only to be told that court would not hear their case because the magistrate, Ms Sanyu Mukasa took his annual leave.

Earlier, police blocked all road leading to court and dispersed his supporters.

Prosecution avers that Dr Besigye, his co-accused and others at large on November 14, 2017 at Amahembegente, Muti Cell in the Mbarara District, assaulted PC Michael Oyet, a police officer who at the time, executing his duty.

Other charges are malicious damage to property and holding unlawful meeting. They were ordered to return to court on March 6.

