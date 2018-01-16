Angola: Minister Defends Greater Rigour in Registration of Former Combatants

Luanda — The need to create mechanisms for the registration and adequate control of former combatants and homeland veterans, a process that must be in line with all the precepts of the law, was defended last Monday by the minister of State and head of the President's Civil Office, Pedro Sebastião.

The minister defended such stance when chairing the main commemoration ceremony in the ambit of the Former Combatant and Homeland Veterans Day, held in Atlântico Cinema, in Luanda.

He also showed some concern at the proliferation of associations with the same objective, suggesting that they can be more effective if they get fused in one institution.

He went on to say that the Executive that came out of last August elections is paying great attention to the plight of the former combatants and homeland veterans.

He disclosed that the sector has recorded some fraudulent claims of benefits as former combatants, reason why there has to be improvements in the registration and control of beneficiaries.

The Former Combatant and Homeland Veterans Day, marked on 15 January, was approved by the National Assembly (Angolan Parliament) in the 2011.