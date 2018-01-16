Namibia: Swapo Party Youth League Urged to Take Part in Nation-Building

Windhoek — Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary Ephraim Nekongo has encouraged party youth members to continue combating the retrogressive tendencies of tribalism, ethnicity, nepotism, racism, sexism, chauvinism, regionalism and personality cult - and strive to build a Namibian house where no one is left out.

"I am proud of the youth that are already working tirelessly to create food security, economic emancipation and employment creation for themselves and others," Nekongo said in his new year message yesterday.

He said this year should be a year of moving forward with the combined strength of solidarity and unity, and with one goal in mind.

"Looking back at the events of the previous year, and ahead to the national challenges we face in 2018, let's not lose hope in the fear of the unknown - we are not only hopeful youth, we are go-getter lions and should be ready to face these challenges," he said.

Nekongo says SPYL as a militant transmitting belt of the ideology, policies and programmes of Swapo Party in the process of nation-building will work to address the challenges facing the youth, such as unemployment, learner dropout and the low pass rate in Grade 10 and Grade 12, as well as domestic violence.