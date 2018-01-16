Namibia: Fifty-Nine New Cases of Hepatitis E Recorded

Windhoek — In the last six days, health workers have recorded 59 new cases of hepatitis E of which three of the victims are in a critical condition in acute care, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The number of cases of hepatitis E now stands at 296, up from 237 on 9 January earlier this year. In total, eight patients have been admitted to hospital with hepatitis E.

The public relations officer in the health ministry, Manga Libita, told New Era yesterday (Monday) that a pregnant woman miscarried over the weekend at 24 weeks because of the virus.

Meanwhile, another mother who delivered on Friday was also admitted to the acute care unit. She could not provide ages of the two women.

In addition, a 19-year old man is also in a critical condition, Libita said.

"Patient care is compromised due to limited availability of medication for patients on admission," Libita added.

No new deaths have been recorded. The ministry is currently leading the case management teams and is referring all cases to Katutura intermediate hospital for treatment.

"This remains the key referral hospital. However, other health facilities and some private health facilities continue to support with initial case management and case identification," Libita explained.

The age group affected most by the virus is the 24-39 age group. She further said the ministry had activated national, regional and district task force committees to coordinate outbreak response activities.

"Sanitation levels remain extremely poor in the informal settlements with active transmission. There is limited access to safe water and limited resources to scale up the response," Libita added.