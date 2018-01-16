Liberia: LACC Targets High Schools in Corruption Fight

The Liberia Anti - Corruption Commission (LACC) says it is targeting more than 50 public high schools and students in a partnership to fight against corruption here.

According to Madam Aba Hamilton- Dolo, LACC's Oversight Commissioner for Education & Prevention, three years ago the LACC carried out a survey in ten public high schools in Liberia and found a very alarming situation in schools.

She told audience when she appeared on Truth FM 96.1 Monday, 15 January that the report was very alarming, saying they found that situation of sex for grades and money for grades were some of the key problems in high schools.

She continues that while prosecution does have a place in corruption, there are other equally important tools to use in the fight against corruption, saying education and prevention need serious attention.

"We found out that there are lots of corruptions in school, sex for grades and money for grades and one of the [recommendations] was to establish the integrity clubs in high school," she says.

According to the LACC official, they have a grant from UNDP to established club in the first ten schools.

She says the LACC sent a list of projects to the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) quick impact project this year, but the Mission's attention was drawn to the integrity club.

Also speaking on the show, the president of the Students Against Corruption Daniel Dennis explains that the student group was established in 2014 by high school students with the aim of becoming the first national anti-corruption organization in Liberia.

Student Dennis says the organization is organizing a summit for young people and is also establishing the integrity club in various high schools around the country with the support of the LACC.

He extends appreciation to the President of Liberia for the air time on radio for the program under banner 'Integrity Hour.' He says the program is about corruption related issues, adding that the integrity club is being established in three counties across Liberia which include Montserrado, Bomi and Nimba.