16 January 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: U.S. - Based Organization Assures Support

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan

The Vice President of the United Bong County Association in the Americas Mr. Fred Sodone says the association is committed to working with the people of Bong to better improve their lives.

Mr. Sodone says in an interview with the NewDawn Monday, 15 January that the Bong County US - based association was founded to unite the County's citizens who are currently living in the US and to also solicit funds to contribute to the people back home.

According to Mr. Sodone, the association currently has about five hundred members, adding that with the solicitation of funds from members of the association, some schools are expected to benefit donations of chairs in February.

He adds that the United Bong County Association in the US is committed to bringing Bong County citizens together both in the US and Liberia. "It will be very bad for us to live in the US without thinking about helping our people in Liberia; this is why we are strongly supporting the activities of the association in the best interest of our people," Mr. Sodone says.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sodone has condemned the incompletion of several public projects in Gbarnga. He names the incompletion of the Bong County Technical College and the Gbarnga Street pavement as failure of the outgoing Bong Legislative Caucus.

He wants the upcoming Bong Legislative Caucus to do more in making sure that projects that were not completed are properly done.

