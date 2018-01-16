Liberia: Bong, Nimba to Get Electricity Supply

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has commended the US-Agency for International Development (USAID) for signing a Memorandum of Cooperation to supply electricity to Bong and Nimba Counties and other partners for their continued assistance towards Liberia's recovery development program adding: "Priorities of the government have been inter-connectivity of roads, electricity and health.

"Today we are pleased with the support of the World Bank; we thank USAID for filling this gap," President Sirleaf noted.

An Executive Mansion release said, President Sirleaf made the statement on Friday, January 12, 2018 in the Cabinet Room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where the signing of the memorandum of Cooperation to provide electricity to residents of Suakoko District, Bong County took place.

In brief remarks, the Liberian leader used the signing ceremony to commend USAID for filling the gap, and said the responsibility will now be passed to the new LEC management that will ensure that the end users receive reliable and affordable electricity.

Under the Terms of the Memorandum of Cooperation, USAID and the Liberia Electricity Corporation will jointly support the development and management of a 77 kilometers electricity transmission lines from Nimba County grid in Ganta, Nimba, to Gbarnga City, Bong County. The 33kv lines will provide electricity to 2,200 household and 150 businesses and institutions in the Suakoko area, including Cuttington University College, the Central Agricultural Research Institute, Phebe Hospital, among others.

The singing of the Memorandum is part of the United States Government's effort through its Power African Initiative to help Liberia and its people access to affordable electricity.

Speaking earlier, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Liberia Mission Director Dr. Anthony Chan commended President Sirleaf for her leadership and commitment to improving the condition of Liberians. He pledged his institution's continued focus and support on helping Liberia provide more of its people access to affordable electricity, and to achieve its goal of becoming a middle income country by 2030.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials including Dr. Clarence Moniba, Minister of State Without Portfolio and Head of PDU and USAID. -Press Release