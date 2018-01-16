Gambian President Warns Officials Against Corruption

Banjul — Gambian President Adama Barrow Saturday warned his administration against all forms of corrupt practices that could impede the socio-economic development of the country.

"We must be vigilant against the problem of corrupt practices. My administration declares intolerance to all forms of corrupt and fraudulent practices. Misappropriation of funds, bribery and corruption in public office are illegal, disgraceful as well as breed mistrust," he said.

He emphasized too that "support and incentives" will be provided to stimulate professional development.

Barrow in numerous times has accused his predecessor of corruption leading to economic failure of the West African state.