Namibia: Hundreds Grab Land in Goreangab

THE police had to intervene yesterday to stop about 250 people from grabbing land at the Goreangab informal settlement in Windhoek.

People started demarcating plots of land Sunday night and yesterday were busy clearing the land and erecting poles near Penduka.

One of the land-grabbers, Tlorencia Tjeriunga, told the media they have been waiting for the municipality to make the land of them since 2016 when people also attempted to settle in the area illegally.

They were, however, told by the municipality they had to service the land first, but this, she said, has still not been done.

Tjeriunga said even after the land is serviced, it is "given to people with money."

"It is better for us to service land with our own hands and put our shacks there and they (municipality) can provide us with water," she said. Speaking to the media, Samora Machel constituency councillor, Fanuel Shivute said last year the City of Windhoek allocated N$53 million for the servicing of the land, which he said is underway.

He further added that they would have a meeting with the land-grabbers at 17h00 on yesterday, where representatives of the City of Windhoek were expected to be present.

- Nampa