Namibia: SPYL Vows to Help Govt With Food, Water Security

THE Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) has vowed to rally behind government in its efforts to set up a desalination plant and irrigation projects around the country.

This was part of a New Year's message issued by SPYL Secretary Ephraim Nekongo yesterday, who said the youth league wants to help address the challenge of water supply to communities, their livestock and increase crop production.

He said while they recognise efforts by the government to address Namibians' plight, many people are subsistence farmers who rely heavily on the rainy season for their livelihood.

"We have over the past years continued to face a major water and drought crisis throughout many parts of the country, with severe losses of livestock and the decline in crop production and food security," Nekongo said.

He added that it is therefore critical that alternative means of ensuring a constant supply of water for affected communities are put in place.

"I must commend the youth that is already working tirelessly to create food security, economic emancipation and employment for themselves and others."

The SPYL secretary also announced that the youth league would create more platforms for dialogue between the different national sectors and the public so they can learn from each other how the challenges faced can be tackled.

"Through these platforms of public engagement with the government, the public will have an opportunity to bring ideas forth and debate to find the best way of implementation," Nekongo said.

- Nampa