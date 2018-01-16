Liberia to Begin Food, Nutrition Survey

The Food and Nutrition Division at the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the LISGIS on Monday, January 15, 2018 commenced a weeklong training for enumerators to begin a comprehensive food security, nutrition and vulnerability Assessment survey across the country.

It is proven that abnormal growth referred to as (stunt) and poverty are mainly caused by food insecurity and nutrition.

Addressing at least 105 participants with 35 of them being females, the Director General of LISGIS, T. Edward Liberty, admonished them that the importance of the food security exercise is to provide partners with information regarding quality data.

Mr. Liberty urged the participants to do the right thing or what is best in moving the country forward.

The Director of the Nutrition Division at the Ministry of Health, Kou Baawo told the participants that they are learning in order to benefit themselves and therefore they should apply seriousness because the datas they are to gather will direct the course of the incoming government as well as live with their consciousness forever.

She said it is no secret that 32 percent of children in Liberia are stunted and that affects their reasoning while more are subjected to poverty due to poor nutrition. Meanwhile, First Policy Officer at the Food and Agriculture Organization, Al Hassan Cisse thanked the Ministry of Agriculture for taking the lead in the collection of data for food and nutrition in the country.

Mr. Cisse said the contributions made by partners is the beginning of ensuring that the exercise is successful while the participants role is to collect reliable datas and together the exercise is not only considered as one of history making but makes everyone knowledgeable regarding food security and nutrition status in Liberia.

The Nutrition Consultant at UNICEF, Abraham G. Zharn, described the exercise as service to humanity and threatened participants who will not bring credibility to the process.

"We ask for your commitment. Quality data will give us informed decision. Do not be complacent, respect the rules," Mr. Zharn urged the enumerators in training.

Declaring the training which will lead to a month-long exercise officially opened, the Executive Director of Food Security and Nutrition at the Ministry of Agriculture, Deroe Weeks said there is no doubts that there are issues of stunting, diet as well as food security and nutrition.

Madam Weeks said it is for that reason surveys have been conducted for food and nutrition across the country but this year's survey is comprehensive especially for the under 5s.

She said the results which will be gathered using electronic gadgets provided by the government will go a long way in helping the new government plan in tackling food insecurity across the country and urged the participants to collect datas that will reflect situations of Liberia. However, of the 105 participants undergoing training, only 80 will be selected based on performance.