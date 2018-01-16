Liberia: Chinese Embassy Holds Seminar

Liberian journalists and others were thrilled after listening to the thoughts of Chinese President Xi Jingping on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era during a Seminar organized by the Chinese Embassy in Liberia.

Some of the thoughts of President Xi commit to a people-centered approach; continue to comprehensively deepen reform; adopt a new vision for development; see that the people run the country; ensure every dimension of governance is law-based; uphold core socialist values; ensure and improve living standards through development; ensure harmony between human and nature.

"By 2020, China will completely end poverty across the 1.3 billion Chinese populations and they will accomplish a moderately prosperous society in all respects. We will resolutely win the battle against poverty and promote common prosperity for all the Chinese people. We will make sure that development is enjoyed by each and every one of the Chinese people, and that no one is left behind on the march toward common prosperity" Amb. Yue said.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Yue, providing lectures on the thoughts of Pres. Xi said China will continue to strengthen its relations with Africa at all levels. The footprints of China, he noted are visible on the shores of the African continent.

Amb. Yue explained that China relationship with Africa is win-win cooperation, meaning that they will firmly uphold the values of friendship, justice and shared interests, and closely combine China's development with the development of the world.

He pointed out; their vision is to achieve mutual benefit, win-win cooperation for common development, adding that China wants to benefit from world development and prosperity.

At the same time, we also want to bring more benefits to the world.

Commenting further on the Socialism Thoughts of Pres. Xi, he added that China will continue to promote Belt and Road international cooperation based on the principle of planning together, building together and sharing together.

More efforts according to him will be made to promote policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and people-to-people bond.

The Chinese diplomat stated that Liberia is the African country that has potential for deeper China-Africa mutually beneficial cooperation.

He indicated that China has the capital, technology, market, enterprises, talents, and development experience.

"Both China and Liberia complement respective strengths, and we need each other for cooperation and development" he stressed.

He disclosed that China and Liberia will take this important opportunity, fully leverage our strengths of political mutual trust, economic complimentarily, and the friendship between our two peoples, and work together to promote cooperation in ten priority areas including infrastructure, human resources, manufacturing and processing, agriculture, tourism, marine economy, finance, security, people-to-people exchange and international cooperation.

China is ready to work closely with our Liberian friends to make our relations more productive and more beneficial to our two peoples.

A member of the Liberian Association of Chinese Trained Scholars who proxy for Bannel Dennis expressed the need for Liberia to emulate the developmental model of China.

China, which consider themselves as a developing country has the world largest ecommerce and is the world second largest economy.