16 January 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Chambers Elected As Speaker

By A. Omaska Jallah

The Speaker of the 54th National Legislature, Maryland County District #2 Representative of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Rep. Bhofal Chambers has assured his Legislative colleagues that friendship, under his authority as Speaker, will not be a priority in the 54th Legislature, but will be very robust in executing the business of the Liberian people.

Speaker Chambers was overwhelmingly endorsed as Speaker of the 54th Legislature by his colleagues and a white ballot was cast on behalf of the lawmakers by Nimba County District #5 Rep. Samuel Kogar.

Speaking shortly after his overwhelming election, Speaker Chambers said he will perform his task as a Speaker and the house will be rebranded under his administration.

The CDC Speaker who said his colleagues will not be disappointed in him, assured to initiative reconciliation amongst them and work with the Senate to foster proper working relationship, noting, 'the House will run on the principle of legality and selflessness, and reconciliation will be the hallmark.'

Chamber said he will work with the new government, especially with Ambassador George Weah as President, to improve the living condition of Liberians and the prosperity of the country.

In remark, the on opposed Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bong County District #2 Rep. Prince Moye promised to work diligently with the Speaker and his colleagues in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.

Earlier, during the transition, the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, former Margibi County District #5 Rep. Emmanuel Nuquay expressed gratitude to members of the 53rd legislature, and asked incoming members to work on the good legacy of the outgoing members.

Nuquay called on members of the 54th legislature to serve the best interest of their country and people, saying 'I am at the verge of vacating the scene; I believe that you serve the best interest of our people.'

At the same time, members of the Liberian Senate have endorsed Grand Kru Senator Albert Chea as President Pro-Tempore.

Sen. Chea was also voted for on a white ballot like in the case of Chambers and Moye.

