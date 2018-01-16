Liberia: 'Ellen's Expulsion to Be Altered'

The NEWS has gathered that the weekend expulsion of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and three other partisans of Unity Party (UP) would likely be altered.

Sources at the party said the decision would be revised because it was executed in contravention of UP's Constitution and without due process as required by law.

River Gee County Senator Conmany Wesseh, his spouse, Medina Wesseh and Patrick T. Worzie were also expelled from UP on Saturday, January 13, 2017.

According to a release from UP, they were expelled for various reasons including violation of the party's constitution and other 'acts inimical to the existence and reputation of UP'.

But unimpeachable sources have hinted that the decision will be reconsidered due to a motion filed by former party executive committee member, Worlea Saywah Dunah, who argues that the rights of the expelled partisans were violated.

Rep. Dunah told a live radio talk show on Monday, January 15, 2018 that the decision was a gross violation of the constitution of the party and said "it is contrary to the cardinal tenet of due process as is practiced within our jurisdiction."

"Clearly, article VI Section 3 requirement of a vote of two third of the entire membership of the NEC for expulsion of members were not met or mere twenty-eight members of the national executive committee meeting cannot expel any member on a vote of sixteen given that the total member of the NEC of the Unity party is sixty five," he added.

He noted that only six out of 15 representatives and none of the ten senators were present at the meeting called by Vice President Joseph Boakai at his house, instead of the party's headquarters in Congo Town.

"The meeting called by the standard bearer did not inform the accused of a resolution from the county chairpersons neither were copies of said resolution ever served to NEC members," Dunah said.

Speaking further, the former House of Representatives Chairman on Judiciary said his motion for reconsideration made during the meeting serves as a stay order on the decision taken by the party, and wonders how it was publicized.

Former Nimba County Representative Dunah disclosed that he would file a written motion with the office of UP Secretary General, Wilmot Paye.

Dunah, a former Secretary General of UP Legislative Caucus described the expulsion of President Sirleaf and three others as an unfortunate political development that will undermine the growth and sustainability of the party.