16 January 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Boakai Bids Farewell to Senate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Joseph Boakai
Joseph Boakai, Liberia's Vice President
By Necus M. Andrews

Outgoing Vice President of Liberia and President of the Liberian Senate, Joseph N. Boakai has bided farewell to members of the Liberian Senate he presided over for the last twelve years.

In his farewell speech Monday at the opening of the 54th Legislature, the Vice President told the senators that he did not absolutely have the intention of fading away into the sunset.

"I intend to embrace my new role as an elder citizen with all the vigor and exuberance of a seasoned politician. This country, as I have said on numerous occasions, is all that we have," he said.

He reminded the senators that they have the responsibility to make Liberia safe, comfortable, prosperous, with all the trimmings of a peaceful modern society.

The Vice President cautioned the senators to pay special tribute to the Liberians for their resolved and determination to remain firmly on the course of peace and democracy.

Vice President Boakai: "We must now put all of these behind us and together move Liberia forward. I thank God that in the end, we are still one nation, and one people."

The Vice President said "our people will be the ultimate judge of our stewardship, but where we faltered, we humbly plead for understanding, adding these are the qualities that they must use to reconcile the nation and respond to competing demands.

He pointed out that elections make a beautiful and fulfilling aspect of the country's democratic system of governance, adding that taking part in an election should be about offering oneself to serve.

The Vice President said it should never be a must win process which would engender unsavory acts aimed at reaping undeserved rewards.

Liberia

New Speaker Promises to 'Rebrand' Legislature

The 54th Liberian legislature seems set to 'rebrand' itself after electing a controversial and tough-talking Maryland… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.