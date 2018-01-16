Namibia: Clean-Up Campaign At Keetmans State Hospital

A WEEK-LONG clean-up campaign will be conducted at the Keetmanshoop State Hospital from 29 January.

The campaign was initiated by Martin Nepembe, who is affiliated to Harambee Counselling Namibia, KK Cleaning Services and Renovation and the Swakopmund Environment and Health Youth Club.

He recently told Nampa the three small entities decided to take the bull by the horns and show what is possible with some effort.

Late last year, Nepembe approached the Ministry of Health and Social Services with the proposal to clean up the hospital premises and to conduct minor repairs on the building, and this was approved.

The plan is to make use of some local volunteers to help with cleaning both inside and outside the health facility.

In December, Nepembe and one volunteer, over a period of two days, cleaned out and scrubbed six municipal toilets used by a number of households in the Ileni informal settlement.

In that instance, he approached the Keetmanshoop Municipality with the initiative, which welcomed it, according to Nepembe.

"There was a lot of litter in the toilets, vandalism and generally unhealthy conditions. Children cannot grow up in such circumstances," he said.

It is for that reason that Nepembe decided to give back to the community by putting shoulder to the wheel and removing trash.

"I love hygiene. I cannot tolerate filth and disorder and we all have to meet government halfway."

Nepembe said the clean-up campaigns were conducted at no cost to the respective authorities.

- Nampa