Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Nabbed At a Harare Lodge

FIVE suspected armed robbers who terrorised the whole country were, over the weekend, nabbed hiding at a Harare lodge after robbing a Glen Norah couple of $US 39 000 and some bond notes.

They are Mikia Pirikisi, 31, Tariro Mutsamanye, 31, Daniel Michael Munyanyi, 40, Gilbert Tavagadza, 47 and Leonard Huni 34.

On Monday they were hauled before magistrate Victoria Mashamba who ordered the gang to approach the High Court for bail.

According to the state, the gang moved around the country armed with a pistol which they would use interchangeably.

They would also arm themselves with iron bars among other weapons which they used to scare their victims.

On January 8 this year, acting in common purpose, the gang allegedly went to Chapmen Paso's house in Glen Norah around 12 midnight

Court heard Paso and his family had retired to sleep after securing their gate and doors.

Pirikisi and his accomplices allegedly gained entry into the premises by breaking the security wall before they used iron bars to open the doors.

It is alleged that they went into Paso's bedroom and confronted him and his wife demanding cash.

They assaulted him with hot iron bars until he disclosed that he had $300 in his possession.

Court heard Paso gave the group $300 bond notes but they went on to ransack his entire house and stole $39 000 cash which was hidden in his wardrobe before they went away.

They also stole the family's cell phones.

Police then received information to the effect that Pirikisi and Musamanye were moving around the country with an unregistered pistol.

Investigations led to the arrest of the two at an unnamed lodge in Harare.

The two implicated the rest of their accomplices who were later arrested.

Lina Gadzikwa appeared for the state.