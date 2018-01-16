Zimbabwe: New Dispensation Brought Security Sector Reforms, Says Opposition Leader

Calls for security sector reforms may have begun to bear fruits with the coming in of the New Dispensation after Operation Restore Legacy, Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) leader, Elton Mangoma, said.

Mangoma is also the 2018 presidential candidate for the Coalition of Democrats (CODE).

The RDZ leader said the removal of former ZRP commissioner general, Augustine Chihuri, Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) director general Happyton Bonyongwe and Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Constantino Chiwenga have brought some professionalism into the sector.

The three security chiefs, under the Joint Operation Command, are blamed for allegedly deploying officers to coordinate campaigns for Zanu PF to make sure Robert Mugabe won the 2008 one man presidential election run-off and the 2013 elections.

"The first thing that the new ZDF boss, Valerio Sibanda, did was to call his soldiers back to the barracks and announce the end of Operation Restore Legacy," said Mangoma in an interview.

"I am also told that he (Sibanda) refused to send his soldiers to the country's borders and monitor the importation of basic commodities which has seen prices rising 100% in the last three months."

Mangoma added, "This shows that Sibanda is a professional soldier whose track record has not been tarnished by being involved in partisan politics and we hope he will not change to serve the interests of Zanu PF like his predecessor Chiwenga.

"Who will forget Chihuri's public announcement that he supports Mugabe and Zanu PF and how he dealt with cases involving opposition supporters in favour of ruling party supporters who were perpetrators of violence?"

"Look how the ZRP has tarnished the image of the country with tourists vowing never to come back."

Mangoma said thanks to Operation Restore Legacy, the CIO has also changed the way it operates.

"The CIO had become Mugabe's security instead of the State security; you could not even trust your shadow but now I guess they know their full duties," he said.

The new constitution states that neither the security services nor any of their members may in the exercise of their functions act in a partisan manner, further the interest of any political party or cause or violate the fundamental rights or freedoms of any person.