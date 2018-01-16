16 January 2018

Somalia: Roadside Bomb Hits Somali Police Vehicle in Mogadishu

Several soldiers were wounded after a roadside bomb hit a Police vehicle carrying an official at Florence junction in Mogadishu's Wardhigley district, witnesses said.

Reports said a huge explosion was heard when the roadside bomb planted on the road struck the vehicle transporting the Police commander of Deynile district.

The explosion wounded several soldiers escorting the official and killing unknown number.

The security officials in the area did not officially comment on Tuesday's attack.

Al Shabaab, which is affiliated to Al Qaeda routinely targets government vehicles with landmines as the group remains dangerous in the horn of Africa country.

