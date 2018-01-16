16 January 2018

South Africa: Resignation of Gauteng Health Head

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Social Services welcomes the announcement of the resignation of Dr Barney Selebano as the Head of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s Department of Health.

“Despite the resignation, the call the Committee made for accountability against those responsible for the Esidimeni tragedy remains. All necessary disciplinary and legal processes must continue and reach their natural conclusion,” said Mrs Cathy Dlamini, the Chairperson of the Committee.

Although it will not bring back their loved ones, the Committee is of the view that the healing process of bereaved families will only conclude once those responsible for the tragedy are held accountable. Furthermore, the full implementation of the recommendations made by the Office of the Health Standards Compliance will ensure that this country doesn’t experience a similar tragedy again.

It is concerning though that the internal disciplinary case against Dr Selebano had yet not been concluded despite his suspension in February last year. This has been a long standing challenge within the public service and must be addressed urgently.

