Liberia: 'We Need Govt of Inclusion'

Dr. Samuel K. Monwell, president of the Board of Governance of the Association of Evangelicals of Liberia (AEL), has urged President-elect Senator George Weah to create an inclusive government by recruiting qualified Liberians from all walks of life, regardless of their gender, political, religious, or tribal background to be part of the new government.

Dr. Monwell, who recently spoke to reporters in Monrovia, said doing so will help Liberians reconcile their tribal, political and economic differences.

He noted that job creation, technical and vocational training, equal opportunity, social justice and political accountability, the end to nepotism, sectionalism, corruption, and impunity serve as the hallmarks of a good government.

He admonished President-elect Weah to also prioritize basic social services such as electricity, water, quality roads, good and quality healthcare, and improvement in the learning conditions at schools and universities.

Dr. Monwell said he is aware that the task of a new government is crucial and as such it requires public servants that have love for the country, who are honest, have tested and proven character, are willing to serve and see their inclusion in the new government as an opportunity and not as a right, reward or benefit.

He also appealed to Liberians, irrespective of their political affiliations, to join hands with the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led government to move Liberia forward. He also called on churches and para-church organizations to cooperate and support the newly elected government.

"We are prepared to collaborate with the newly elected government in striving to achieve a better and prosperous Liberia," he noted, and said their role in the election, along with other civil society organizations and international partners, lend credibility to and the acceptance of the results.

AEL is the largest network of churches and evangelical para-church organizations in Liberia. It was involved in civil voter education, observation and monitoring of the last four presidential elections (1997, 2005, 2011 and 2017).

Authors

David A. Yates