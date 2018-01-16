South Africa: ANC Reaffirms Its Support to Saharawi People Inalienable Right to Self-Determination and Independence

Pretoria — The African National Congress (ANC) has reaffirmed its support for the inalienable right of the people of Western Sahara to self-determination and independence.

In a speech delivered by the Hon. Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the ANC in commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the African National Congress movement, the South African leader condemns the withdrawal of Morocco from the peace process supervised by the United Nations and calls on the United Nations to put the parties to the conflict at the same negotiating table.

The ANC and the POLISARIO maintain solidarity links and excellent relations at a high level, with shared visions on the anti-colonial struggle and the emancipation of Africa.