Western Sahara: Saharawi Delegate in Murcia Region Is Received By Murcia Authorities - Press

Murcia — .The Minister of Presidency and Development, Pedro Rivera, accompanied by the Director General of the European Union, External Action and Cooperation, Manuel Pleguezuelo, today received the Saharawi delegate in the Region of Murcia, Fatma Mohamed Salem, accompanied by members of her delegation and of the Saharawi Sonrisa Association of Murcia, to study the solidarity actions promoted by the regional government and reiterate the Executive's commitment to the Saharawi people, "which is reflected in actions such as the caravan of solidarity, in which vehicles and education material are sent to refugee camps, or aid that is carried out through associations such as Saharawi Smile. "

The counselor invited the associations that support the Saharawi to attend the calls for grants from the Ministry of the Presidency and Development, "both to finance awareness actions in the region, and to develop humanitarian aid projects in the same camps" . SPS