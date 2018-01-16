16 January 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: Saharawi Delegate in Murcia Region Is Received By Murcia Authorities - Press

Tagged:

Related Topics

Murcia — .The Minister of Presidency and Development, Pedro Rivera, accompanied by the Director General of the European Union, External Action and Cooperation, Manuel Pleguezuelo, today received the Saharawi delegate in the Region of Murcia, Fatma Mohamed Salem, accompanied by members of her delegation and of the Saharawi Sonrisa Association of Murcia, to study the solidarity actions promoted by the regional government and reiterate the Executive's commitment to the Saharawi people, "which is reflected in actions such as the caravan of solidarity, in which vehicles and education material are sent to refugee camps, or aid that is carried out through associations such as Saharawi Smile. "

The counselor invited the associations that support the Saharawi to attend the calls for grants from the Ministry of the Presidency and Development, "both to finance awareness actions in the region, and to develop humanitarian aid projects in the same camps" . SPS

Western Sahara

ANC Reaffirms Its Support to Saharawi People Inalienable Right to Self-Determination and Independence

The African National Congress (ANC) has reaffirmed its support for the inalienable right of the people of Western Sahara… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.