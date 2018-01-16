Namibia: Eight New Murder Cases Referred to High Court

Windhoek — Eight new cases of fatal gender-based violence, allegedly murder, are set for hearing in the Windhoek High Court on Thursday.

The alleged murders were committed in the period between 2015 and 2017 and yesterday the prosecutor general Martha Imalwa referred them to the second highest court in the land.

The cases include that of Zenobia Seas, the mother accused of suffocating to death her biological daughter in Swakopmund and of trying to obstruct justice by attempting to burn herself and the body of her three-year-old daughter while seated in the car. She was discovered after her mobile phone was tracked to the scene. She is represented by Mpokiseng Dube from the Department of Legal Aid.

Another case is that of Lukas Nicodemus, who allegedly killed two young women and set their bodies alight at the Kupferberg rubbish dump. He is accused of murdering Johanie Naruses, 29, and Clemensia de Wee, 23, during the period of January 6 to 7, 2016.

Naruses and De Wee's partially burned corpses were discovered at a dumpsite west of Pionierspark in Windhoek, by a security guard working in the area.

Nicodemus was represented by Milton Engelbrecht during his last appearance in court, but Engelbrecht has withdrawn since then, citing irreconcilable differences.

Another case is that of Edmund Elvis Nanub, 34, who allegedly killed his former girlfriend on September 11, 2013 at Havana by hitting her with bricks, as well as strangling her and stabbing her multiple times with a knife in the throat, neck, head and back before he robbed her of a gas stove.

The deceased, Gedrudt Noarises, who was pregnant at the time of her death, died at the scene due to the wounds inflicted on her.

According to court documents she and Nanub had a child together, but she was no longer involved in a relationship with the accused and was living with another man at the time of her demise.

A 21-year-old resident of Rehoboth will also make a scheduled pre-trial appearance on charges of rape and murder. Aldrin Goliath is accused of raping and then strangling to death 16-year-old Camila Gabriela Steyn during the period November 5 to 6, 2016 while she was on her way home after socialising with friends.

David Soroseb, 26, will also make his second pre-trial appearance on charges of assault and murder for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, 20-year-old Jeanet Tatamigu Haoses.

According to the State, Soroseb first assaulted Haoses on February 28, 2016 and then killed her on June 20, 2016 by beating and strangling her, and finally stabbed her at least eight times with a knife at her home in Beijing Street, Otjomuise.

Rodney Ricardo Rooi will also make an appearance for allegedly killing his 19-year-old girlfriend and mother of his child, Brigitta Smith, by stabbing her seven times in the chest for refusing to spend the night with him.

Double murder accused Petrus Paai will also appear before the High Court for the second time. He is accused of killing two men with knives in Gobabis.

In the first instance the State alleges that Paai stabbed Frederick Afrikaner to death on August 01, 2015 and while out on bail stabbed Kapenaweholenge Heliki Hamutenya on June 11, 2016 and robbed him of N$100.

The man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death and then locked her body in his shack for several days, while texting from her phone informing family and friends that she moved to Walvis Bay, will also make a pre-trial appearance today. Elvis Mieze, 42, is charged with murder and defeating the course of justice.

According to the State, he murdered his live-in girlfriend, Getrud Vaanda Tjihuiko, during September 23 to 30, 2016 in Herero location in Windhoek and hid the body in his shack for several