Liberia: How Will Liberians Remember President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf?

Monrovia — Liberia's Iron Lady is leaving the political stage as the first female President of Africa's oldest republic and the continent.

Her tenure as President comes to an end at 12 noon on Jan. 22.

That will happen after President-elect George Manneh Weah is sworn in as the 24th President of the Republic of Liberia.

The historic event will complete the transition process, which began following the conclusion of the 2017 rocky elections process. Weah's induction would break the transition spell that has beclouded the nation for decades.

But as President Sirleaf prepares to step down from politics and hands out the mantle, Liberians would continue to weigh in on her 12-year leadership. It has been a mixture of comments coming from Liberians as curtains fall on her administration.

FrontPage Africa has been gathering views from a cross section of citizens in Paynesville City on what they would remember the outgoing President Sirleaf for.

Korku Ballah, Paynesville

"Our outgoing President did a decent work for us. I am really impressed with her level of performance. First, she paved the roads, empowered women and allowed children to go to school.

She restored Liberia's lost image and did lots of good things for this country; but we the Liberians are ungrateful. Thank God for guiding her to end her tenure successfully and turn over to another government."

Lovo S. Gumah, GSA Road, Paynesville

"I will remember the President for promoting freedom of speech and rebuilding some of our roads and undertaking lots of developmental projects. Even though things were not all rosy 100 percent, she did her best.

Another thing she will be remembered for is she promoted girls' education. Under her leadership more girls went to school. We were all inspired by her success and were encouraged to go to school and one day be like her."

Alex Dahn, Founder & CEO, Liberia Empowerment Vocational Training Program

"I will remember her because of the role she played in maintaining the peace in Liberia. Even though we all played a pivotal role in keeping the peace, the President, as a female Head of State, was keen in promoting all the democratic tenants like freedom of speech and of the press.

She also served as inspiration for many women and girls in Liberia, Africa and other parts of the world."

Lloyd Karlay, Forex Trader

"I really admired our outgoing President, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for promoting freedom of speech. She allowed us to say anything we as felt like saying. I admire her consistency and I hope the next government will follow her administration's footstep.

If you read the newspapers, magazines and listen to the radio, there are reports that people are being persecuted every year for expressing their opinions.

But for us here in Liberia, we are free to say anything we want to say. That's what I admire about her and will remember her for. Though I didn't vote for her, I wish her long life after she turns over power."

Greg Wogbeh, Paynesville

"There are two major things that I really admire and will miss Madam President for. First is freedom of Speech. Nowadays people are free to speak out their mind on what is affecting them within the society and their voices are heard.

The second one is the education system. Now our brothers and sisters in the rural areas don't have to come to Monrovia to attend the University of Liberia and other universities.

They now have the opportunity to stay in the counties to go to college. These are the things we will remember her for - decentralization of education and other basic services that were only rendered in Monrovia."

Enoch Bartuah, University of Liberia

"One of the good things that Madam Sirleaf will be remembered for is the promotion of democracy in Liberia, mainly for this successful transition of power - something that has not happened for many years.

And secondly, we will remember her for the promotion of the freedom of speech in Liberia unlike previous governments where people were arrested and manhandled for expressing their views.

On the other hand, she will also be remembered for her failure to fight corruption and for bringing her family members and friends from abroad to come and steal from the Liberian people."

Sackie Henries, ELWA Junction

"For me, Madam President will be remembered for saying the truth. She is one of the few national leaders who bluntly speak the truth, even if it is politically damaging to her. For example, when the education system was bad, the President was bold to describe it as a 'mess'.

She admitted to her failure to fight corruption and to reconcile the people of Liberia. When NOCAL was bankrupt, she admitted to it and took the blame.

All the millions that were stolen from that company, she took the blame for it. I admire her for being sincere in admitting her shortcoming; I think that's what I will remember her for."