Nkhotakota — Silver Strikers Football Club (FC) and Dwangwa United FC (DUFC) on Sunday signed an agreement to permanently transfer DUFC player of the moment attacking midfielder Jack Chiona for three years at a fee of K 5 million.

According to the agreement the two teams signed the pact at Illovo Dwangwa Offices in Nkhotakota.

Chiona who scored 12 goals during the last season will finally move to Silver Strikers on February 1 soon after the funds get transferred to Dwangwa United's bank account.

The 20 year old midfielder said he is enthusiastic because his dreams of playing for bigger teams are getting materialised.

"I have always wanted to play in big teams after being with Dwangwa United for five years. I promise to work extra hard so that I continue impressing my club as well as supporters because this for sure shows I have taken step forward," he said.

General Secretary (GS) for Silver Strikers FC, Thabo Nyirenda said his club is more than excited that they have finally signed their major target in this transfer season.

He referred to the player as one of the best and talented players the country has ever produced in the current generation.

"Actually it is rare to have midfielders as top goal scorers but Chiona was one of the three best scorers during the last season. We are equating him (Chiona) to Steven Gerald of Liverpool and Frank Lampard of Chelsea.

"Our agreement will last for three years thus from 2018 to 2021. We are sure that he will be a regular player for the national team. He may also not stay with us beyond the three years as he has potential to play for other teams outside the country like in South Africa or even Europe," Nyirenda explained.

The GS narrated that there is a clause in the agreement that if Chiona moves to any other club then 20 percent will always go to his former team.

Dwangwa United GS Samson Zimba said his team is satisfied that they have produced an outstanding player who is able to showcase his skills beyond their team.

He admitted that the team has to struggle to find a replacement because the player was extraordinarily outstanding.

Zimba echoed they are impressed with the transfer amount especially due to the relationship the two teams have.

"He becomes the first player to move from the club since the team came out of Super League in 2016.

However, a number of teams have to follow the procedures we have used when transferring players to another teams in order to avoid unnecessary hustles that happen during players' transfers," the GS said.

Chiona is the third player to join the "bankers" during this transfer window after the team signed Lazarus Nyamera from Mzuni FC and Mphatso Philemon from Blue Eagles.