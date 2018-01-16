Namibia: Measures Underway to Spur Economic Growth

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein expressed optimism for the economy to witness a slow recovery in 2018.

He said the government would focus on reducing debt and increasing revenue collection, and also reducing its dependency on the Southern African Customs Union income.

"We need to improve the legislative framework and reduce issues such as transfer pricing. We need to improve our income; the performance of state-owned enterprises and central government concerning the education ministry needs to be improved.

"For instance, education needs to do better with what they have and not do better with more. This will no longer be an option," Schlettwein stressed.

Regarding economic growth, Schlettwein said slow recovery is evident in improved situations; for instance, mining is doing well, and with the rain experienced, the agricultural sector's performance is excellent.

"From the records, we have seen, tourism has also performed well, and it is expected to continue performing well. There are interventions for the construction sector for us to ensure it performs well. So growth for the local economy is imminent," he said.

He stressed that government would focus on interventions to ensure that economic growth is maintained, and the economy does not contract, assuming that there are no serious natural disasters.

Echoing Schlettwein's optimism, economist and deputy dean of economics and management at the University of Namibia, Omu Kakujaha-Matundu said there are indications that the economy will grow by at least 2% in 2018.

He attributed the potential growth to the uranium output at Husab mine when it fully comes on board.

Furthermore, he said the slight recovery of the South African and Angolan markets would also play a role as these economies might grow by roughly 1%.

"Things do not look that gloomy, and the economy won't go into recession. The rand is, for instance, holding up well and now that the market has faith in Cyril Ramaphosa, the new ANC president, the rand might pick up even more," he said.

Once the economy experiences growth, Kakujaha-Matundu said, the government must fast-track manufacturing with strategies such as the Growth at Home policy and work towards their implementation.

He said manufacturing is the road to any economic growth thus government should prioritise the sector.

Kakujaha-Matundu said: "Government should also reduce wasteful spending to have available funding for vital projects."