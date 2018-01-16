16 January 2018

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 2018 Nedbank Cup Last 32 Draw Concluded

Tagged:

Related Topics

The 2018 Nedbank Cup last 32 draw was conducted last night, Monday 15 January 2018, at the Nedbank Headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg. The eleventh year of this prestigious tournament promises to produce mouth watering entertainment, while giving the lower tier clubs a chance to showcase their players and host bigger clubs in their communities.

Eight clubs from the ABC Motsepe League will compete in this year's edition of the South African FA Cup with some very interesting encounters lined up.

The SAFA Western Cape team, which is yet to be concluded was the first to be drawn and will host counterparts Orbit College in a David vs David clash. Manriyeni United from Limpopo will also host counterparts EC Bees in what promises to be a great encounter.

Swallows FC from Gauteng will have it a bit tougher when they host Martizburg United in their first David vs Goliath clash, while Chippa United will travel to Mpumalanga for the other big encounter, against the team yet to be confirmed.

Bloemfontein Young Tigers will travel to Richards Bay to face first Division side Richards Bay FC, while Happy Wanderers FC from KwaZulu Natal will host Royal Eagles.

The dates and venues of these matches will be confirmed in due course.

Draw Results:

Kaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows

Cape Town All Stars vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates vs Ajax Cape Town

Bidvest Wits vs Cape Town City

AmaZulu vs Mthatha Bucks

Super Eagles vs Free State Stars

Platinum Stars vs Baroka FC

Stellenbosch FC vs Highlands Park

Bloemfontein Celtics vs SuperSport United

Ubuntu Cape Town vs Polokwane City

South Africa

Ramaphosa Should End the Presidential Merry-Go-Round

The large majority of South Africans, including members of the governing African National Congress (ANC), will be glad… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.