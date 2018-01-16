The 2018 Nedbank Cup last 32 draw was conducted last night, Monday 15 January 2018, at the Nedbank Headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg. The eleventh year of this prestigious tournament promises to produce mouth watering entertainment, while giving the lower tier clubs a chance to showcase their players and host bigger clubs in their communities.

Eight clubs from the ABC Motsepe League will compete in this year's edition of the South African FA Cup with some very interesting encounters lined up.

The SAFA Western Cape team, which is yet to be concluded was the first to be drawn and will host counterparts Orbit College in a David vs David clash. Manriyeni United from Limpopo will also host counterparts EC Bees in what promises to be a great encounter.

Swallows FC from Gauteng will have it a bit tougher when they host Martizburg United in their first David vs Goliath clash, while Chippa United will travel to Mpumalanga for the other big encounter, against the team yet to be confirmed.

Bloemfontein Young Tigers will travel to Richards Bay to face first Division side Richards Bay FC, while Happy Wanderers FC from KwaZulu Natal will host Royal Eagles.

The dates and venues of these matches will be confirmed in due course.

Draw Results:

Kaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows

Cape Town All Stars vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates vs Ajax Cape Town

Bidvest Wits vs Cape Town City

AmaZulu vs Mthatha Bucks

Super Eagles vs Free State Stars

Platinum Stars vs Baroka FC

Stellenbosch FC vs Highlands Park

Bloemfontein Celtics vs SuperSport United

Ubuntu Cape Town vs Polokwane City