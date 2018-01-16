Namibia: Parents in Dock for Fatal Assault On Son

A COUPLE making their first appearance on a murder charge, for having killed their son, were denied bail on Friday in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court.

Kandela Mashando (53), a Namibian male, and Nomai Simangani (44), a Zambian woman, are being charged with fatally assaulting their 13-year-old son with a stick on 9 January 2018 at Kahunikwa village because they suspected him of having stolen N$600 from them.

The state opposed bail, and the case was postponed to 14 March for further investigations, and to allow the accused to apply for legal aid.

Zambezi regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku told The Namibian yesterday that according to witnesses, last Tuesday, Mashando, the boy's stepfather, and Simangani, the mother, noticed that N$600 was missing from their home.

At that time, the boy was not at home.

Simasiku said when the boy returned in the evening, his parents started interrogating him about the missing money, but he denied taking it.

Mashando then started beating him with a stick to induce a confession, and was later joined by the boy's mother.

"During the beating, the boy kept on denying the theft.

The two then decided to chain him to a pole, and went to sleep. At around 04h00 on Wednesday, Mashando went to check on the boy, and found him dead," Simasiku explained.

Magistrate Vincent Nzaca presided, while Astrid Hewicke appeared for the prosecution.