16 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Parents in Dock for Fatal Assault On Son

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lugeretzia Kooper

A COUPLE making their first appearance on a murder charge, for having killed their son, were denied bail on Friday in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court.

Kandela Mashando (53), a Namibian male, and Nomai Simangani (44), a Zambian woman, are being charged with fatally assaulting their 13-year-old son with a stick on 9 January 2018 at Kahunikwa village because they suspected him of having stolen N$600 from them.

The state opposed bail, and the case was postponed to 14 March for further investigations, and to allow the accused to apply for legal aid.

Zambezi regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku told The Namibian yesterday that according to witnesses, last Tuesday, Mashando, the boy's stepfather, and Simangani, the mother, noticed that N$600 was missing from their home.

At that time, the boy was not at home.

Simasiku said when the boy returned in the evening, his parents started interrogating him about the missing money, but he denied taking it.

Mashando then started beating him with a stick to induce a confession, and was later joined by the boy's mother.

"During the beating, the boy kept on denying the theft.

The two then decided to chain him to a pole, and went to sleep. At around 04h00 on Wednesday, Mashando went to check on the boy, and found him dead," Simasiku explained.

Magistrate Vincent Nzaca presided, while Astrid Hewicke appeared for the prosecution.

Namibia

Mnangagwa Unrepentant On Zim Land Acquisition

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said his government was unapologetic about how it went about taking… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.